Tac Con Auto AR 15 Trigger

Once installed, the 3MR will allow the shooter to reach higher rates of fire without compromising accuracy. Different tests have been performed at different gun ranges with test subjects reporting much higher rates of fire then they could with the original trigger group when engaged in the 3rd mode. It is the method in which the device is designed that allows for such rapid fire in such a smooth manner. Because of the design, however, it is not considered a fully automatic part and is 100 percent BATFE classified as a semi-automatic AR 15 trigger.