http://thepureline.com/ 210.494.2210 PureLine Store 434 N. Loop 1604 W. Suite 2105 San Antonio, Texas 78232 Best Nutrition Store In San Antonio TX https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6UM7JW_8ECo BEST NUTRITION STORE IN SAN ANTONIO TX : 00:00:05 Best Nutrition Store In San Antonio TX 00:02:44 San Antonio Nutrition Store 00:05:24 San Antonio TX Health Store 00:08:04 Nutrition Store In San Antonio 00:10:43 Best Nutrition Store In San Antonio TX Best Nutrition Store In San Antonio TX - Pureline Nutrition was founded by Aaron I. Garza, a nationwide acknowledged muscle builder that has been involved with the sports nutrition, fitness and general wellness niche for the vast majority of 15 years. Aaron with his fantastic wife Marina competed in bodybuilding and fitness for 10 years and both hold numerous titles including top finishes on the National Stage. Having retired in '04, Aaron turned his particular attention and focus on making a nutritional line that was first rate in the industry. Through his numerous years of competitive experience he saw that most main-stream nutritional supplements were heavy in binders, fillers along with other unnecessary substances that reduced the actual usefulness and quality of a "Pure 100% Pharmaceutical Grade" supplement. With this in mind Aaron set out to formulate a very effective line of nutritional supplementation that would assist men and women obtain their set goals quickly. Realizing that developing a 100% pure and pharmaceutical grade product line would be expensive he rapidly saw that selling the merchandise directly to the buyer would be the most effective way to get this kind of supplement in to the hands of the people who required it most. Hence, the first Pureline Nutrition Store was born, and it was an immediate success not merely due to the effectiveness of the product line but also the unique style through which Pureline engaged it's clients. However, Aaron soon discovered that Pureline couldn't be the "typical" local health store. It needed to be distinct, it had to coach, inspire and walk men and women through their path to weight-loss, muscle mass gain and increased health and wellbeing. Pureline made possible unique body analysis technologies along with in depth cost-free consultation that helped men and women achieve their unique body transformation ambitions quickly! #SanAntonioNutritionStore #SanAntonioHealthStore #NutritionStoreInSanAntonio #BestNutritionStoreInSanAntonio